Knicks star forward had wrong first impression of his All-Star teammate: ‘I hate this guy’

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart recently opened up about his bond with his teammate Jalen Brunson, but in the same breath, unveiled his initial thoughts about the 2024 All-Star, and they were not pleasant.

Josh Hart’s first thoughts on Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson: ‘I hate this guy’

As guests on “Late Night with Seth Myers” on Friday, Hart and Brunson touched on several talking points, and the former revealed that it took time for Brunson to grow on him upon first teaming up together at Villanova University in 2015, saying this (h/t: Geoff Magliocchetti of New York Knicks on SI):

“I didn’t like him” Hart said lightheartedly. “I told his dad, great person, but, you know, he wants to put on like a hard outer shell. First I was like, ‘I hate this guy,’ and then I hung out with him. I’m like, ‘dang, I’ve got to kind of like him.'”

Knicks won’t experience any chemistry issues between Hart and Brunson in 2024-25

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hart’s comments were playful, even if there was an element of truth intertwined within them. Nevertheless, those initial thoughts are ancient history, as the two have exhibited great chemistry off the floor as co-hosts of the “Roommates Show.” Further and more importantly, they understand each other’s games on the court, which will go a long way for the Knicks in their quest for a championship next season.

Given that the pair won a national championship together in 2016 at Villanova and are joined by fellow Wildcat teammates Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges in New York, the camaraderie that such a quartet will exhibit will lead to harmonious coexisting between them and the rest of their teammates in 2024-25.

As Hart attested to, the 29-year-old taking the time to hang out with Brunson got him to “kind of like him.” That has likely been amplified even further by the hooping that Brunson did on the court last season and the selflessness he put on display with the massive pay cut he took on his offseason contract extension with the Knicks.

This lighthearted type of atmosphere between the two could also foster fruitful team building that will emanate throughout the locker room during the upcoming campaign. Nevertheless, it’s a good thing that Hart took the time to give Brunson a chance. Otherwise, they may not be where they are today.

