Knicks All-Star Julius Randle named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Mar 3, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) walks along the court after a late shot to give his team the lead over the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

After Jalen Brunson, it’s Julius Randle’s turn to get recognized for his starring role in the New York Knicks‘ unbeaten streak.

Randle was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week, with Phoenix Suns’ star Devin Booker getting the nod out West. This came a few days after Brunson was selected as the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month (February).

The Knicks went 4-0 last week — part of the NBA’s longest active winning streak at nine games — in which Randle averaged 29.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while hitting 52.6 percent from the field and five 3s per game on a ridiculous 46.5 percent shooting from downtown.

The two-time All-Star forward capped the week with back-to-back heavy lifting in huge Knicks victories against the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. He had 43 points against the Heat, including the game-winning three-pointer. He matched his career-high with eight triples and came one rebound short of a double-double.

In Boston, Randle dropped 31 points and hit key clutch free throws down the stretch to help the Knicks outlast the Celtics in a double-overtime thriller without Brunson, who sat out with a left sore foot. Once again, Randle fell one rebound short of a double-double.

Immanuel Quickley, who stepped up in Brunson’s place, scored a career-high 38 points with eight rebounds, seven assists, and four steals. Quickley’s career night didn’t go unnoticed as he was nominated for the weekly honors, along with Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

