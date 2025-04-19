Knicks All-Star gets shots thrown at him by Pistons’ Malik Beasley ahead of playoffs showdown

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns’ former teammate, Malik Beasley, recently poo-pooed their upcoming matchup against one another in the playoffs.

Knicks: Malik Beasley shades Karl-Anthony Towns

Per Detroit Pistons on SI’s Justin Grasso, Beasley had this to say as he and the Pistons prepare for their first-round clash with Towns’ Knicks:

“I’m not worried about KAT. I don’t worry about KAT. I’m not even thinking about him. … He’s the least of my worries,” Beasley told reporters following a practice session on Thursday.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Towns & Beasley will have major impact on series

Beasley played next to Towns with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2019-2022. However, the former has now thrown shots at the latter years after they went their separate ways, adding intensity ahead of their series. Towns will undoubtedly provide problems for the Pistons. The 29-year-old has proven in years prior that he can alter a series even if his shot is not falling.

Detroit will be tasked with stymying Towns’ 24.4 points per game. He’ll also be a handful to deal with on the boards. Thus, as confident as Beasley has been, his team’s entire defensive game plan will largely be catered around slowing Towns down. Conversely, the 28-year-old will put onus on the Knicks to contain him from beyond the arc.

Beasley’s 3.9 three-pointers per game in the regular season on 41.6 percent shooting will be a major point of focus for New York.