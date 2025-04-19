Knicks All-Star reveals playoff mindset as postseason looms

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson recently touched on how he’s approaching the upcoming 2025 NBA playoffs.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson is focused on progress ahead of the playoffs

Per Peter Botte of the New York Post (via Newsbreak), Brunson had this to say about where the Knicks are at preparationally:

“I know it’s a term that people don’t like to hear, but we learn from what we did in the past, good and bad, and move on and get better. That’s the name of the game at this stage of the season,” Brunson said.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Knicks have much to prove after regular season woes

Brunson’s mindset is reflective of the team as a whole. The 28-year-old has been one of several Knicks players who have acknowledged their need to get better daily.

As much as that has been a focal point in New York’s locker room, the Knicks went 0-10 against the top-three teams in the NBA this season. Their inability to best elite competition places a huge question mark over their heads.

New York’s first round opponent — the Detroit Pistons — are a promising young team with size. However, they may be a year or two away from making real noise out East.

Thus, Brunson will have the opportunity to galvanize his teammates while cleaning up aspects of their attack that held them back throughout the year against Detroit. Having also admitted that the team still has a long way to go even ahead of Saturday’s playoff opener, the New Jersey native will need to lift the Knicks above their areas of weakness as captain to get out of the first round.