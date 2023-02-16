Knicks’ All-Star forward Julius Randle added to 3-point contest

Jan 20, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle’s comeback season won’t be possible without hitting the 3-ball at a respectable level. And now, his growth into a volume three-pointer on his way to his second All-Star berth this season had been rewarded with a spot at the 3-point shooting contest.

Randle will replace Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, who suffered an ankle injury this week.

The Knicks All-Star power forward joins a tough field of Jayson Tatum, Kevin Huerter, Tyler Herro, Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Damian Lillard, and Lauri Markkanen on Saturday night’s side event in Salt Lake City.

After his three-point shooting clip plummeted to 30.8 percent last year from a career-high 41.1 percent in his first All-Star season, Randle made a conscious effort to work on his wonky shot. It’s paying off, as he’s making 2.7 3s per game on a career-high eight attempts this season.

During that stretch, Julius Randle has made more threes than:



• D’Angelo Russell

• Donovan Mitchell

• Zach LaVine

• CJ McCollum



Despite how odd it may feel having him in the 3-point contest, he’s no slouch from outside https://t.co/hPPm8oX3IX — Dylan Backer (@DylanBacker_) February 16, 2023

Randle’s renaissance is one of the major factors in the Knicks’ resurgence.

He went off for 3 of 8 from behind the arc Wednesday night en route to a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double effort to help the Knicks win their third straight and enter the All-Star break sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @alderalmo