Knicks All-Star could stand alone in NBA history books with current feat

New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson could do something that no other player has ever done in NBA history this season.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson on the precipice of standalone feat

Per NBA reporter Tommy Beer, if Brunson continues on the remarkably efficient pace that he’s on, the Villanova product could find himself as the first player to produce a combination of volume scoring and distribution while keeping his turnovers at a noteworthily low rate:

“Jalen Brunson is on pace to become the first player in the history of the 80-year history of the NBA to average more than 25 points and more than seven assists, yet fewer than 2.5 turnovers over an entire season,” Beer published on X on Thursday.

The New Jersey native is no stranger to playing with textbook ball security. Brunson has never eclipsed 2.4 turnovers per game in any season of his career. He was touted as a high-IQ floor general coming out of college, and that not only helped him get a footing in the league, but it also followed him in his rise to stardom.

Brunson’s name could shine above legendary point guards

Once Brunson became a volume scorer in 2022-23 — his first season averaging north of 20 points per game — he maintained his quality play while also raising his assists rate by at least 0.5 APG year-over-year after that campaign.

This season though, he’s found a perfect balance between getting his own (25.9 PPG), and increasing the way in which he sets his teammates up (7.5 APG) while minimizing the amount in which he gives the ball up. Should he achieve the aforementioned feat, he’ll be the first to hit that stat line over all-time great do-it-all point guards such as Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Oscar Robertson, and fellow Knicks great Walt Frazier.