Knicks add sharpshooter, bolstering depth

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have just added a much-needed depth piece to their bench.

Knicks lock down Landry Shamet to midseason deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Knicks have come to terms on a deal with shooting guard Landry Shamet. Charania broke the news on Sunday evening:

“The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with guard Landry Shamet, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN. Shamet has fully recovered from his preseason shoulder injury and now returns to the team,” Charania published on X.

New York originally signed Shamet on an Exhibit 9 deal on Sept. 14. He was expected to add superb three-point shooting and perimeter defense to the Knicks’ second unit. However, the 27-year-old suffered a shoulder injury in preseason and was placed on waivers on Oct. 19. New York quickly reclaimed the veteran talent in the 2024 NBA G League Draft, where he’s played for the Westchester Knicks until now.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Shamet’s two-way play could lift struggling Knicks bench

Shamet averaged 10.7 points and three rebounds per game across three G League games this season. His last NBA action came last season, where he appeared in 46 games, five of which he started, for the Washington Wizards. The Missouri native owns a career 38.4 percent three-point percentage and 57.1 percent true shooting clip.

The outside shooting marksman figures to help the lowest-scoring second unit in the league by a wide margin at 20.4 PPG. He’ll also be of use for a Knicks team that can improve upon the 36.5 percent clip they are allowing opponents to convert on from long range, which is eighth-worst in the Association.