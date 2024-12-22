Studs and Duds from Knicks’ win over the Pelicans on the road

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The game featured a standout performance from Jalen Brunson as the New York Knicks faced off against the New Orleans Pelicans on the road. While it seemed like an easy matchup at first glance, the NBA is never a walk in the park. The Pelicans showcased an impressive display on both ends, led by Trey Murphy, but ultimately, the Knicks secured a 104-93 victory.

Studs from the Knicks’ win over the Pelicans

Jalen Brunson turned in a master class

Since the addition of Karl-Anthony Towns, headlines have shown significant respect for the big man’s performance this season. Meanwhile, Brunson has been steadily putting together the best season of his career, largely flying under the radar. His improvement in playmaking has been impressive, and he is also shooting exceptionally well at 45% beyond the arc.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In the game against the Pelicans, Brunson delivered an impressive performance, scoring 39 points and hitting seven three-pointers with a shooting percentage of 68% from the field. Notably, he contributed 16 of those points in the third quarter alone, effectively taking control of the game during that stretch.

This version of Brunson was a key contributor for the Knicks last season, and while he may not need to shoulder that responsibility every night, it’s always exciting to watch him when he gets on a roll.

Mikal Bridges continued to thrive

The recent emergence of Mikal Bridges has been crucial for the Knicks in games like this. The Pelicans aimed to make a statement, but as Bridges contributed to Jalen Brunson’s offensive onslaught, the cheers from the Pelicans crowd quickly turned to despair. Fourteen of Bridges’ 18 points came in the second half, including two demoralizing three-pointers during a 38-11 run by the Knicks.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Despite a rough start to the season, Bridges’ performance this month has been underrated. He is currently leading the league in minutes per game and has averaged 21.7 points while shooting 56% from the field and 43% from three-point range. The Knicks boast a record of 7-2 for the month of December, and it’s no coincidence that their success coincides with Bridges showcasing his skills game after game.

Duds from the Knicks’ win over the Pelicans

The Knicks need to hold themselves to championship standards

The Knicks entered halftime against a shorthanded Pelicans team down by four points. With neither Zion Williamson nor Brandon Ingram playing, the Pelicans nearly pulled off a significant upset. While there isn’t much to dwell on since the Knicks ultimately won the game, it’s important to hold New York to championship standards; they shouldn’t struggle against any team missing its two best players.

This month, the Knicks have the fourth-best defensive rating and the eighth-best offensive rating. It’s remarkable to think that the Knicks have yet to reach their full potential. By establishing winning habits, they will set the standard for future success.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ win over the Pelicans

Looking ahead, the schedule for finishing out the calendar year looks comfortable. The team has three games against opponents with records below .500: a matchup against Toronto on Monday night, a game against San Antonio on Christmas Day, and a showdown in Orlando on Friday night. Karl-Anthony Towns had a rough shooting night in the victory over the Pelicans, but we can expect him to perform much better when the Raptors come to town.

If the team can finish the year strong, they can head into 2025 as a top-three seed, especially given how the season started. The Knicks are in a great position, boasting a collection of talent that is truly impressive, and remember, Mitchell Robinson isn’t even back yet. Depth and attention to detail will be the biggest challenges facing the Knicks, but led by Jalen Brunson, the sky is the limit for this team.