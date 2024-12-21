Knicks should stay far away from a trade for Blazers’ backup center

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks desperately need help in the frontcourt. With Mitchell Robinson out and Jericho Sims struggling, the Knicks have little size to back up Karl-Anthony Towns.

Precious Achiuwa is currently the team’s backup center, but he is a bit undersized at just 6-8. He also missed the first 21 games with a hamstring strain. The team would likely want more size and durability at the position to give them significantly more depth.

The Knicks should stay away from a Robert Williams III trade

Several cheap options exist for them to make a deal for, but there are others that they should look to avoid doing. Fansided’s Joseph Kallan suggested that New York should not do business with the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade for a Robert Williams III.

“The Portland Trail Blazers’ transition into a post-Damian Lillard era has left Robert Williams in a precarious spot. While his rebounding and defensive presence as a 6-foot-9 center is appealing, his injury history raises significant red flags. Over the past three seasons, Williams has struggled to stay on the court, making him a risky investment for any team looking for consistent production,” Kallan wrote.

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Kallan added that Williams wouldn’t exactly move the needle for New York, as they would essentially replace Robinson with Williams, two players that are similar on the court and both struggle with injury trouble. Williams missed the first seven games of this season with a hamstring strain and only played six games all of last season due to a knee injury.

The Knicks need a more durable big man

He is averaging 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks with the Blazers this season. With Deandre Ayton and Donovan Clingan clogging up Portland’s center room, Williams will likely be dealt to a team that needs another big man, but the Knicks need a player who will stay on the court.

Willliams’ talent would help the Knicks build an interior presence, but they would likely be in the same situation as they currently are with Robinson given the injury history. New York is better off looking elsewhere in the market and perhaps lowering the standard a bit.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen what direction the Knicks choose to go in for trade season, but a move for Williams should be something they avoid pursuing.