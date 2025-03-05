Knicks add former Celtics G League talent to 2-way deal

Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have added a developmental forward to their ranks this winter.

Knicks add Anton Watson to two-way deal

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Gonzaga product Anton Watson is the latest player to join the Knicks’ system this season:

“The New York Knicks are claiming former Celtics forward Anton Watson on a two-way NBA deal, his agents Adie von Gontard and Daveed Cohen of Young Money APAA tell ESPN,” Charania published on X on Tuesday evening.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Watson gives the Knicks a needed wing in their ranks

The Knicks need versatile wing players that can score in their second unit. Watson will get a chance to audition for a bench role on the team with New York’s G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks.

The 24-year-old averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals, as well as 1.9 three-pointers made per game for the Maine Celtics in the 2024-25 campaign. Watson shot 46.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range on the campaign.

The 6-8 talent joins the Knicks system on the heels of the franchise reacquiring standout G League center Moses Brown. Watson will now vie to make an impression in Westchester and will be on the radar should a wave of injuries sweep through New York’s NBA roster ahead of the playoffs, akin to the way it did last season.