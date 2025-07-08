Knicks add Atlantic 10 scoring champ to Summer League roster

The New York Knicks have been carefully stacking talent on their summer league roster, hoping to find an under-the-radar gem who can surprise.

Their latest addition is Dae Dae Grant, a scoring guard who turned heads last year with Duquesne, leading the Atlantic 10 champions in 2023-24.

New York is curious to see if Grant can flash enough upside to carve out a bigger opportunity down the line.

Grant’s college numbers prove he can put points on the board

Dae Dae Grant was Duquesne’s top offensive option, pouring in 16.4 points per game alongside 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

He shot a decent 38.6% from the floor and 33.5% from deep, though his real calling card was his stunning 94.2% free throw shooting.

Those marks show he has the mechanics to be a reliable perimeter threat — something the Knicks could always use more of.

However, questions still linger about his ability to set up teammates and function as a true NBA-level point guard.

Knicks intrigued by his overseas experience and fearless mindset

After finishing his college career, Grant tested himself overseas, suiting up for Rio Broegon in Spain and averaging 14.2 points.

Playing in Europe can be like diving into choppy waters without knowing what lurks beneath, yet Grant proved he could swim just fine.

While he’s still developing his vision and feel as a floor general, there’s no denying he brings a fearless scoring mentality.

The Knicks are banking on seeing flashes of that same aggressiveness when he suits up in Las Vegas.

New York needs to uncover hidden offensive value

For the Knicks, this summer league stretch is more than just extra basketball; it’s a crucial audition to uncover inexpensive depth.

They know they won’t find a polished star here, but if Grant can keep defenses honest and show off his jumper, it’s worth exploring.

Given their current bench makeup, adding a guard who can get hot in a hurry wouldn’t be the worst insurance plan.

Even if Grant doesn’t stick beyond the summer, it’s a low-risk bet on a player with real scoring instincts.

Grant’s shooting is ahead of his playmaking — but that’s okay

Most young guards try too hard to be everything at once, forcing passes they have no business making.

Grant, on the other hand, knows exactly what he is right now: a scorer first.

His shooting splits suggest there’s still untapped upside, especially if he can bump that three-point percentage closer to his free throw levels.

It wouldn’t be shocking if a few big games in Vegas made people wonder why more teams weren’t giving him a shot.

Knicks will watch closely as Grant tries to make his mark

The Knicks’ front office will be paying close attention, hoping Dae Dae Grant can deliver a spark, even in limited summer league minutes.

They’ve built a deep roster already, but a surprise like Grant popping could add another wrinkle to their guard depth.

And sometimes, it’s these overlooked chances that help a team find its next gritty rotation piece down the road.