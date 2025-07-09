Knicks acquire former 1st round pick in G-League swap

It’s funny how second chances in basketball sometimes end up feeling more exciting than the first. That’s exactly where the New York Knicks find themselves.

On Tuesday, the Knicks swung a low-key but intriguing move on their G League circuit, trading for the returning rights to Romeo Langford from the Motor City Cruise.

In exchange, they sent off the rights to Higen Hasegawa, the 10th pick in the 2025 International G League Draft.

It’s the kind of under-the-radar move that might not shake headlines but could still pay unexpected dividends.

Romeo Langford’s rocky start and hidden upside

Langford isn’t exactly a mystery name. He was a standout McDonald’s All-American in high school, then the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

But his NBA journey between the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs never fully clicked.

Over 141 games, Langford averaged only 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds, shooting 43% from the field and just under 29% from three.

For a shooting guard expected to stretch the floor, those numbers didn’t inspire confidence. However, he’s still just 25, and sometimes players bloom late — like a flower that needed different soil.

Why the Knicks made this move for their G League team

The Knicks saw enough in Langford’s flashes of competence to bring him into their system. They’ll give him a chance to reset and grow under the Westchester Knicks’ umbrella.

It’s a classic “low-risk, maybe sneaky high-reward” type of gamble. If Langford can refine his jumper or lock into defensive consistency, he could eventually carve out a role.

Via the Westchester Knicks press release: “Westchester Knicks have acquired the returning rights to Romeo Langford from the Motor City Cruise in exchange for the returning rights of the 10th pick in the 2025 International G League Draft Higen Hasegawa.”

That’s a fancy way of saying the Knicks are betting on pedigree over an international unknown. Given Langford’s draft history and raw athleticism, it’s a pretty logical dice roll.

At just 25, Langford still has time to figure it out

One of the most compelling parts of this trade is Langford’s age. He isn’t a washed-up vet clinging to the game’s edges.

At 25, he still has physical tools — length, defensive potential, and enough driving ability to make defenders sweat. It’s the shooting that’s failed him, and maybe a simpler G League environment is what he needs.

If Langford embraces the grind, who knows? Basketball’s littered with players who took the long road to reliability. Sometimes it just takes the right system and the right moment.

Knicks continue to tinker on the margins

This is the kind of thoughtful move a front office makes when they understand depth matters. The Knicks aren’t looking for Langford to become a star tomorrow.

They’re searching for any hidden gem who might one day offer meaningful NBA minutes. If he pans out, it’s found money. If not, the cost was minimal.



