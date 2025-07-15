Knicks 97, Nets 93: Good news and bad news as Kolek puts on a show

The New York Knicks badly needed something to feel good about in this year’s summer league, and they finally got it Tuesday night.

In a game that tested their poise, the Knicks fought off a late surge by the Brooklyn Nets to secure a 97–93 victory. For a team experimenting with young players and fresh lineups, it was a much-needed boost.

Tyler Kolek puts on a show, flashes the promise Knicks hoped for

Point guard Tyler Kolek had the kind of performance that should ease concerns about his rocky start.

The rookie erupted for 25 points, knocking down five of his 12 attempts from three and hitting all six of his free throws.

Kolek added four assists, four steals and a couple of rebounds, showing he can impact the game on multiple fronts.

Although he cooled off in the second half, finishing 7-for-17 overall, his aggressive scoring helped build a cushion the Knicks desperately leaned on late.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Beauchamp shows his scoring chops, backs up Kolek’s effort

MarJon Beauchamp matched Kolek stride for stride, pouring in 25 points of his own on a similar shooting line.

He was fearless attacking the rim and perfect at the free throw line, going 9-for-9, which proved critical down the stretch.

Beauchamp’s physical style and willingness to draw contact provided a second punch to complement Kolek’s perimeter game.

Knicks lean heavily on two-man firepower

It was clear the Knicks leaned heavily on their dynamic duo, as Kolek and Beauchamp combined for exactly half of New York’s points.

While it might be a dangerous habit to rely on just two players, their production was too good to ignore.

Anton Watson chipped in a valuable 12 points off the bench, hitting five of his six shots to give the Knicks a steady presence when their top options rested.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Mohamed Diawara struggles but stays active defensively

Second-round pick Mohamed Diawara continues to have a hard time finding his shot.

He went 3-for-8 overall and missed all four of his three-point attempts, settling for seven points on the night.

But his energy remained high, and he stayed involved defensively — an encouraging sign for someone still trying to carve out a niche.

A much-needed win despite some lingering concerns

Even in victory, the Knicks couldn’t shake all their bad habits. They turned the ball over 18 times, with Kolek and Beauchamp responsible for nearly half.

Still, they forced eight steals and played with an edge that had been missing in earlier games.

Think of this game like a young colt finally learning to run without tripping over its own feet — far from polished, but undeniably exciting to watch develop.