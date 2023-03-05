Knicks’ 8-game winning streak in peril with Jalen Brunson out

Nov 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Knicks guards RJ Barrett (9), Jalen Brunson (11) and Derrick Rose (4) watch the closing minutes of the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will be without starting point guard Jalen Brunson when they face the Boston Celtics for their final meeting this season.

Brunson sustained a sore left foot during Friday’s gut-wrenching 122-120 win over Miami Heat, extending their winning streak to a season-high-trying eight. That streak is now in danger of getting snapped against the Celtics, who are eager to bounce back after squandering a 28-point lead to the Brooklyn Nets last Friday.

Brunson, the newly-minted Eastern Conference of the Month, averaged 22.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in the Knicks’ first three meetings against the Celtics this season.

With Brunson missing his fifth game of the season, Immanuel Quickley is expected to take his place in the starting lineup.

In 10 starts this season, Quickley is averaging 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

Brunson’s absence will also open up a rotation spot for Miles McBride to quarterback the second unit alongside Josh Hart. New York coach Tom Thibodeau could also take a look at Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose for a veteran presence.

The Knicks have won their last two matchups against the Celtics, including a 109-94 rout at home. But that win came with the Celtics missing Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum limited to only 14 points.

Boston will also have a key player out, with starting center Robert Williams III nursing a left hamstring strain. Malcolm Brogdon, Quickley’s rival for the Sixth Man of the Year, is questionable with right ankle soreness.

