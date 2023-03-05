Knicks injury update: Jalen Brunson questionable in Boston

Mar 1, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have listed Jalen Brunson as questionable to play Sunday in a crucial game in Boston.

Brunson, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month, is dealing with a sore left foot after he limped out to the locker room in the early moments of the second half of their 122-120 win in Miami last Friday. However, Brunson returned and finished the game with 25 points and eight assists in 35 minutes of play.

Brunson is historically a durable player and has a knack of playing through pain.

Earlier in the season, Brunson said, “if I can walk, I can play.”

Brunson has only missed four games this season for the 38-27 Knicks, who will put their eight-game winning streak on the line against the Celtics.

The rising guard averaged 22.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in the first three meetings between the Knicks and Celtics this season. The Knicks have won their last two matchups.

If Brunson misses the game, Immanuel Quickley will likely replace him in the starting lineup that could open up minutes for Miles McBride with the second unit.

