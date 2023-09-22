Knicks: 3 red-hot takes for the 2023-24 season

May 10, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is fouled by Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are gearing up for a thrilling 2023–24 season, fresh off a campaign that elevated expectations. Jalen Brunson, the star point guard, has significantly raised the bar for the Knicks. While the team didn’t bring in new star players this offseason, the front office has its sights set on Julius Randle stepping up his game.

The acquisition of Donte DiVincenzo is expected to bolster both their three-point prowess and defensive capabilities. Now, let’s delve into some bold predictions for the Knicks that could ignite an exhilarating season.

Top Three Hot Takes for the Knicks:

1. RJ Barrett: Destined for All-Star Recognition

The Knicks’ anticipation for RJ Barrett to ascend to All-Star glory has been palpable. In the previous season, Barrett showcased his skills with an average of 19.6 points, 2.8 assists, and five rebounds over 73 games while shooting .434 from the field. Notably, his three-point precision saw a decline, resting at 3% and 7% below his 2020–21 record of 40%.

If Barrett manages to amplify his shooting while holding his ground defensively, he might just clinch his maiden All-Star nod. Given the ample playtime he receives, it’s up to Barrett to make every minute count.

2. Trade Deadline: A Superstar’s Arrival?

With the understanding that they’re just a singular dynamic player away from true championship contention, the Knicks might opt for a strategic wait until the trade deadline. This approach ensures they acquire a fit and healthy superstar rather than chancing an early injury post a premature deal.

The Knicks’ association with top-tier players such as Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Donovan Mitchell has been buzzing. The aspiration? To rope in a high-caliber scoring big man rather than just another shooter. Embiid appears to be the perfect puzzle piece, and rumors suggest he might be looking for an escape from Philadelphia, given their stagnant offseason.

3. Mitchell Robinson: Defensive Maestro

Mitchell Robinson’s stats from last year stand at an average of 7.4 points and 9.4 rebounds over 59 games, with a shooting accuracy of .671. However, Robinson’s forte isn’t scoring; it’s his unparalleled defensive skills that shine. His peak defensive season was in 2020, recording a 104.5 rating across 31 games. The Knicks’ performance undeniably elevates with Robinson on the floor. If he maintains his health and delivers consistently, there’s a strong argument for him securing a spot as an All-NBA defensive player.