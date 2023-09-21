Knicks: 3 players to keep an eye on at training camp

With the NBA season under a month away, the New York Knicks training camp will soon be taking place at The Citadel’s McAlister Field House. A grand return in the making as Former 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was a part of the ‘90s Knicks teams legendary Knicks head coach Pat Riley would make the players walk from their downtown hotel to the arena. Treating this camp like one of the biggest is incredible for arguably the deepest team in the association, the New York Knicks.

Can this sharpshooter earn some added playing time?

Making his Knicks debut this season, former Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo frequently played above his position on the depth chart. Now on the Knicks, DiVincenzo has the luxury of a more organized establishment, especially at the shooting guard position.

It won’t be far-fetched to predict DiVincenzo has the best season of his career with the Knicks. Shooting a career-best 39% from beyond the arc on five attempts per game last season, DiVincenzo demonstrated versatility found far and few with the tumultuous season the Warriors had last year.

Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry told Donte before the season, “We know you can play,’” per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater. “You know you can play. Just gotta show everybody for a year that you can play.”

Now, an even greater opportunity awaits DiVincenzo following his 72 games played and 36 starting nods last season.

Immanuel Quickly is embarking on a breakout campaign amidst contract negotiations

Former All-Rookie guard Immanuel Quickley has made himself a fan favorite in New York. With a star-studded rotation of DiVincenzo, Hart, and Grimes at the shooting guard position, Quickley has become the odds-on favorite to win the NBA’s sixth man of the year.

With a contract extension looming, the Knicks must advance their negotiations with Quickley before allowing him to be a restricted free agent. Under those guidelines, another team could offer Quickley a deal the Knicks wouldn’t be able to match. This training camp and early season are vital in the Knicks’ commitment to Immanuel.

“One NBA executive who spoke with Deveney (Heavy Sports) believes Quickleys’ asking price will be in the $100 million range over four years.” CBS Sports

The Knicks need RJ Barrett to take a step forward

Following a summer of sensational progress, RJ Barrett, the “Maple Mamba,” averaged 17 points per game for Team Canada this passing FIBA World Cup tournament. Assuming his role as the second option on a winning team is something Barrett will be getting even more accustomed to this upcoming season.

Entering his fifth year, but this time in mid-season form, Barrett will capitalize early where it may take time for other players to maximize their production. Shooting 37% from downtown this summer and improving his three-point shot is just one facet of the abilities Barrett will display. Consistency is key, and the Knicks are getting the best version of Barrett they’ve had yet.