Knicks: 3 bold predictions for the 2023-24 season

May 10, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) and forward Jimmy Butler (22) during game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks are gearing up for a season that is dripping with the kind of high hopes and expectations that haven’t graced this franchise in over a decade. Last season, they shattered nearly all predictions with a remarkable postseason run. This season, many expect the Knicks to double down on that success, but perhaps even better this time around.

Three Bold Predictions for a Promising Knicks Season

1. Knicks Aim High: Third Seed and an ECF Appearance

The first audacious prediction is about the Knicks’ standings by the end of the season, aiming for something New York hasn’t witnessed in the 21st century. Last season, the Knicks exceeded all expectations by finishing as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They triumphed over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round in five games before bowing out to the Miami Heat in the second round in six games.

While last year’s projection had them barely scraping into the play-in tournament, this season could see them rise to the third seed in the East and making it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 1999. While an NBA Finals appearance may be a stretch considering they aren’t the conference’s top team, one cannot dismiss the possibility entirely, especially given their solid performance against winning teams last year and the current unrest in Milwaukee over Giannis’ recent comments on title commitments.

2. Jalen Brunson: A Breakout All-Star Season in Sight

For those who have followed Jalen Brunson closely, this prediction might not be shocking. Brunson has been a revelation since joining the Knicks, posting over 24 points on 49% shooting and six assists per game last season. He further elevated his game in the playoffs, showcasing his incredible talent.

Brunson has shown upward trajectory in virtually every aspect of his game throughout his career. This upward trend gives us every reason to believe that Brunson is poised for an even more explosive season. While an All-Star appearance and All-NBA recognition are far from guaranteed due to the depth of talent at the point guard position, his efficient, high-volume scoring could propel him to an average of over 27 points per game. That feat would be more than enough for him to at least snag a spot on the All-NBA third team.

Watch out for Brunson—he’s primed for an unforgettable season.

3. Mitchell Robinson: The Dark Horse for All-Defense

While this might seem like a sizzling take, Mitchell Robinson has all the trappings to become one of the NBA’s defensive luminaries. Robinson averaged 1.8 blocks per game last season, the sixth-best in the league, but his overall interior presence was a force to reckon with. Early in his career and even at the start of last season, Robinson had a penchant for getting into foul trouble, thus limiting his defensive capabilities.

However, he markedly improved in this area as the season progressed, showing an acute ability to time opponents’ releases for blocks. Health is a potential stumbling block for Robinson, who has struggled with injuries and missed part of last season as well as the 2021 playoffs. Yet, if he can maintain his health, his undeniable talent could certainly thrust him into All-Defense considerations.

The Knicks’ Tale of the Unexpected

Over the past few seasons, the New York Knicks have become masters of the unexpected. Although some of these predictions are bolder than others, don’t discount the possibility of them materializing. With the current talent on this Knicks roster, there’s potential for a few jaw-dropping surprises.

