Knicks’ $212 million man putting on a defensive show: ‘I’ve never seen anything like that’

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

To be an elite defender, it takes a rare blend of aggressive instincts and smart decision-making. The New York Knicks’ $212.5 million investment in OG Anunoby is a testament to his ability to balance caution and controlled aggression, making him one of the NBA’s premier defenders.

Anunoby isn’t shy about getting physical, but it’s his instinct for intercepting passing lanes that elevates his game. His vision from the perimeter allows him to anticipate plays, giving him the edge to snatch steals and disrupt ball movement effectively.

Dominating with Defensive Instincts

In a recent matchup against the Indiana Pacers, Anunoby showcased his defensive prowess by pouncing on Andrew Nembhard, picking off the ball, and charging down the court. His knack for making game-changing plays has left an impression on teammates and opponents alike.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“He pounces,” said star forward Josh Hart, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “He’s in a gap. He anticipates. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Anunoby’s defensive instincts have been instrumental in justifying his recent contract extension. Playing through injury last season, he emerged as one of the Knicks’ most critical defensive assets, consistently making plays that stopped opponents in their tracks.

Fitting Into the Knicks’ New Lineup

The Knicks pursued Anunoby for a while before acquiring him in a trade, sending Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to the Toronto Raptors in exchange. Through the first five games this season, the 27-year-old small forward has averaged 35 minutes per game, contributing 13 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting an efficient .472 from the field.

Though he isn’t known for high-volume scoring, Anunoby is more than capable of hitting open shots and using his strength to attack the basket when necessary. The Knicks aren’t looking to him for 20+ points per game; rather, they rely on him to keep opposing scorers in check, a role he’s filled masterfully so far.

Embracing a High-Risk, High-Reward Style of Play

Anunoby doesn’t see his defensive aggression as a gamble but as a calculated move to keep opposing offenses uncomfortable. Leaving his man on the perimeter to intercept a pass or applying intense pressure in the paint are integral parts of his style, actions he believes help shape the Knicks’ defensive identity.

“I don’t see it as gambling. I see it as being aggressive,” Anunoby explained. “And making the offense uncomfortable. Not just letting them do whatever they want. Just trying to make them back up or pick up their dribble.”

Building Chemistry with the Knicks’ Core

The Knicks’ new starting lineup, now featuring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, signals a fresh chapter aimed at chemistry and dominance. Though they’re only five games into the season, this new core has already shown flashes of brilliance. Anunoby’s role as a defensive anchor has been crucial, as he settles into responsibilities that focus on defense while allowing the Knicks’ other stars to shine offensively.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

While Anunoby is capable of stepping up as a scorer when necessary, the Knicks are saving those opportunities for situations that demand it, such as when injuries sideline key players.

Supporting the Second Unit with Defensive Leadership

Anunoby’s energy and skill are also essential for supporting the Knicks’ second unit, particularly with Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson out due to injuries. By balancing his minutes and conserving his energy, Anunoby is in peak form to make an impact with the bench unit, providing depth and defensive stability the team desperately needs.

In his new role with the Knicks, OG Anunoby is not just a defender but a catalyst for the team’s defensive strategy. As he continues to gel with his teammates, his unique blend of aggressiveness and control could be the key to elevating the Knicks to new heights this season.