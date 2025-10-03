Knicks’ 1st round pick is closer to being traded than a roster spot

The New York Knicks are built to win now, and that reality is starting to dictate how their roster takes shape. With a championship-caliber core in place, the team appears set to prioritize experience over potential — a shift that could affect the future of young forward Pacome Dadiet.

Veterans earning trust

All signs point to Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet locking down the final veteran bench roles. Both bring exactly what new head coach Mike Brown values: poise, ball security, and an ability to stabilize the game when starters rest.

Brogdon, a former Sixth Man of the Year, offers a steady hand at point guard behind Jalen Brunson. His playmaking and defense remain strong, and his ability to control tempo will be vital during stretches when the Knicks lean on their bench. Shamet, meanwhile, provides shooting and pace — a spark plug who can space the floor and keep opposing defenses honest.

Brown knows what playoff basketball demands. Relying on veterans who have been through those battles is often safer than gambling on youth still trying to find its footing.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Injuries highlighting the need for depth

That strategy looks even smarter given the Knicks’ current health concerns. OG Anunoby is sidelined with a sprained hand, and Josh Hart suffered a lower back issue in Thursday’s preseason opener. Both players are essential to the Knicks’ versatility, but the injuries serve as a reminder of why proven depth is critical for an 82-game season.

Having Brogdon and Shamet ready to step in doesn’t just provide insurance — it ensures the Knicks don’t have to drastically shift their style of play when starters are unavailable.

Pacome Dadiet’s uncertain role

For Dadiet, the timing couldn’t be worse. The 20-year-old forward logged 15 minutes in the preseason opener but struggled badly, shooting 1-for-6 from the field and missing all five of his three-point attempts. He finished with four points, two rebounds, and three turnovers, hardly a convincing case to secure meaningful minutes.

The numbers from last year don’t offer much reassurance either. In 18 appearances, Dadiet averaged just 1.7 points while shooting 32.3 percent from the floor. He is still raw, and while the potential is there, the Knicks’ win-now approach leaves little room for patience.

This is the tough balance contenders often face: developing young players takes time, but chasing a title requires contributions now.

The Knicks’ win-now mentality

With the core locked up for the next four seasons, the Knicks aren’t desperate to gamble on untapped potential. Dadiet may one day find his footing, but he’s unlikely to see the floor this year unless injuries pile up.

That leaves the front office with a choice: hold onto Dadiet in hopes of long-term growth or move him early for a more immediate impact piece. Selling early carries risk — the young forward could flourish elsewhere — but the Knicks’ focus is clear. They want a roster full of players who can step in and contribute right away.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

A likely outcome

If Dadiet stays, his role will be minimal. If he’s moved, it would likely be for a veteran who can provide instant offense or reliable defense off the bench. Either way, the Knicks’ decision to lean toward keeping Brogdon and Shamet underscores their championship ambitions.

In a season defined by urgency, proven veterans may be worth more than potential waiting to be unlocked. For Dadiet, the message is clear: time isn’t on his side.