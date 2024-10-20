Knicks’ 19-year-old rookie may just be NBA-ready

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks find themselves with an abundance of talent, including 19-year-old first-round rookie Pacome Dadiet, who is eager to make his mark in the NBA. While Dadiet has a challenging road ahead of him, his early performances suggest he has the potential to become an impactful player in the future.

Early Signs of Progress from Dadiet

Dadiet has already begun to showcase his skills, particularly in his shooting and efficiency. Over two preseason games, the rookie has scored 26 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and recorded one steal, all while maintaining zero turnovers. His standout performance came in a game against the Charlotte Hornets on October 15, where he played 28 minutes, shooting 6-for-11 from the field and 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. In that game, he also pulled down five rebounds and tallied 16 points, making him one of the Knicks’ top contributors off the bench.

Notably, Dadiet demonstrated strong chemistry with fellow rookie Tyler Kolek, who used his playmaking vision to create open looks for Dadiet at the basket.

In his second preseason appearance, Dadiet continued to impress, adding 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-3 from three-point range, and contributing three rebounds. His efficiency and consistency, particularly for a 19-year-old, are encouraging signs of his potential growth.

A Humble Approach to Development

Despite his early success, Dadiet is aware that he still has much to learn. “I have to learn a lot of things,” Dadiet said, as reported by SNY. “I have the opportunity to be on a team where we’re winning and we’ve got a lot of great players. I’m taking that opportunity just to learn every day about things on the court, off the court, just the NBA in general. So, yeah, I enjoy it.”

The French guard played 18 games in the EuroCup last year with German club Ratiopharm Ulm, where he averaged 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and shot 45.2% from the field. Though still a raw talent, Dadiet has the physical tools and intangibles needed to develop into a significant player over time.

Development Path Ahead for Dadiet

While Dadiet may spend much of his rookie season at the end of the Knicks’ bench, he will have the opportunity to learn from the veteran players on the roster. His focus will likely be on improving his game in practice and absorbing as much knowledge as possible from seasoned teammates.

Training alongside some of the league’s best players will help expedite Dadiet’s growth, giving him the chance to refine his skills and eventually become a more prominent figure in the Knicks’ lineup. With time and patience, Dadiet could be a valuable long-term asset for New York.