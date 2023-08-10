Knicks’ $18.9 million burden picks up injury amid trade talks

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Fournier, New York Knicks shooting guard, has sustained a sprained ankle, an event that could potentially affect his trade value. The injury occurred during a game against Venezuela, and as a result, he did not participate in France’s 90-72 victory over Lithuania. Before leaving the game, Fournier had tallied 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

A Challenging Season with the Knicks

Fournier’s relationship with the Knicks has been strained since signing a four-year, $72 million contract in the 2021 offseason.

Last season, he was pushed out of the rotation, averaging just six points per game – his lowest since his 2012-13 rookie season. Defensive shortcomings and the emergence of Quentin Grimes also contributed to Fournier’s reduced role, leaving him vocalizing dissatisfaction with the franchise.

Potential Interest from the San Antonio Spurs

Despite a lackluster season with the Knicks, Fournier’s sharpshooting skills might still draw attention from other teams. Rumors suggest that the San Antonio Spurs may have an interest in acquiring him, a prospect that Fournier seems to welcome. Ready to move on from New York, he views the FIBA World Cup as an opportunity to reestablish his value and express his passion for the game.

A Pivotal Moment for Fournier’s Career

With a reputation for high-level performance in international play, including an average of 15.3 points at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Fournier sees the FIBA World Cup as a crucial stepping stone. A strong showing could indeed increase his trade value, serving as his “launchpad” back into prominence in the NBA while simultaneously helping the Knicks in their ongoing efforts to trade him.

“I want to live intense moments, feel like myself again,” Fournier said. “The French national team is important in my career. “This World Cup will be my launchpad.”

Evan Fournier’s future hangs in a delicate balance between his recent injury, his determination to prove himself on the international stage, and the interest of NBA teams in his shooting prowess. The Knicks, meanwhile, are left to gauge his potential trade value and navigate a complex off-season. Only time will reveal the next chapter for both Fournier and the Knicks franchise.

