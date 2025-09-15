Key tweak to Knicks star’s offense could be mutually beneficial in 2025-26

New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson could make an offensive shift that could cause positive changes in 2025-26.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson can be more lethal off the ball

Brunson’s offensive package can lead New York to a championship as is. However, having been recognized as a top-five player at his position for the last two years, he could increase his scoring off the ball to help the team.

The 190-pound one guard ranked No. 10 in isolation field goal attempts with 3.3 FGA in 2024-25. Brunson also ranked No. 7 in the league with 7.3 pick-and-roll looks.

Though efficient, the former All-Star’s 45.6 percent connect rate off of screens proved that Brunson can do even more in the new year away from such a play type.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

New looks for Brunson can assist Knicks’ offense

Last season, New York as a team created dribble hand-offs at the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns helped his teammates to find their spots in the half-court.

Nevertheless, New York was a team that could have played faster. Not only that, but they can get even more action from drivers along the baseline.

Brunson can drastically reduce the time he holds on to the ball, shown by his ranking No. 17 in the league with a 28.9 percent usage rate. Finding easier looks when making a beeline to the rim could help him connect on floaters as well as other quality looks in close.

More off-ball movement can also help him draw defenders, where the floor general can find the next man finding his spots for the Knicks. That type of adjustment can help New York beat their Eastern Conference foes to bring home the Larry O’Brien trophy in June.