Is Knicks star forward the best rebounder in the NBA?

The New York Knicks may have the best rebounder in the NBA. Knicks star forward Josh Hart is cleaning the glass at an unprecedented rate. The Villanova product is grabbing a career-high 9.6 rebounds per contest. Hart’s ability to secure possessions for the team and ignite the break has paid huge dividends for himself and the Knicks.

Knicks’ Josh Hart leads NBA in rebounding in January

Per the NBA on TNT, Hart and Sacramento Kings reigning All-NBA Third Team honoree Domantas Sabonis are tied for the most rebounds grabbed in the month of January at 147. Sabonis has led the Association in double-doubles for the last three seasons running. That only magnifies the work that Hart has been doing in the rebounding department.

He now puts himself in the argument for being the best rebounder in the NBA. While the 6-4 talent’s overall season average ranks No. 15 overall in the league, he is the only player under 6-6 within the top 15. Further, Hart’s proficiency in soaring for offensive rebounds gives the Knicks second-chance opportunities and a momentum boost.

Knicks: Hart may be the pound-for-pound rebounding king

Additionally, the 29-year-old is carving out a merited All-Star-worthy campaign for himself. That’s fueled by more than the 14.0 points per game that he’s putting up for the Knicks. His 9.6 boards, coupled with the 5.6 dimes he’s dishing out per game could see him garner his first All-Star nod come February.

When it comes to pound-for-pound, Hart has no rivals on the boards. He’ll look to reach double figures in rebounding and average a double-double for the season. Ultimately, he’ll likely continue playing a team-oriented brand of basketball that could see him reach that milestone without having to force the notion.