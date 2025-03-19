Former Knicks star credits last season in New York for career ascent

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Knicks star Donte DiVincenzo recently opened up on how his lone season with the franchise served as a stepping stone for his career.

Donte DiVincenzo raves about his career with Knicks

In an exclusive interview with Empire Sports Media’s Anthony Rivardo, DiVincenzo had this to say about what his 2023-24 campaign with the Knicks meant for him:

“It was a gradual climb last year throughout the season, didn’t start off playing that much, and then started playing more and started playing better, and the next thing you know, with different injuries with different guys in and out, like I said, the opportunity presented itself and I took advantage of it,” DiVincenzo said.

“I was very happy with how I performed last year and I was building off that going into this year. Every single game I’m trying to get better and every single year I’m trying to take the next step.”

Knicks: DiVincenzo upped his game last season

The Villanova product was already an accomplished NBA champion in 2021 before joining the Knicks. However, his individual play reached new heights on Broadway. DiVincenzo set the Knicks’ single-season franchise record with 283 three-pointers made. He also averaged a career-high 15.5 points per contest.

The Delaware native’s excellent floor-spacing and off-ball movement transformed the Knicks’ offense. After taking over for Quentin Grimes in the starting lineup on Dec. 8, he helped New York put together perhaps their best season since 1999-2000.

Now, DiVincenzo is scoring in double figures for the third time in his career for the Minnesota Timberwolves this year. His 11.7 points, coupled with his 3.8 assists per game have turned him into a more well-rounded playmaker. The 28-year-old has been able to ascend in his career in part due to the chance that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau afforded him last season. He’ll look to continue his strong play as his career progresses.