Former Knicks guard details Jalen Brunson’s rise to superstardom 

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has seen a meteoric rise through the NBA ranks over the years. After playing second fiddle to Luka Doncic while with the Dallas Mavericks, Brunson quickly became the No. 1 guy on the Knicks and has established himself as one of the top players in the league.

Former Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo praises Brunson’s preparation and work ethic

His rapid rise to becoming a superstar was not expected by many, but one of his former Villanova and Knicks teammates saw the vision.

In an exclusive interview with Anthony Rivardo of Empire Sports Media, Donte DiVincenzo discussed what has allowed Brunson to become the player he is now:

“He just got an opportunity to lead the team,” DiVincenzo said. “This is no knock on when he was in Dallas, but Luka was the man in Dallas. When you go to New York and different people are injured, in and out, and now you’re the point guard. He had the chance to show what he is capable of. Everything he is doing now was exactly what he was doing in college and high school.”

DiVincenzo added that Brunson will continue to play at a high level for a long time because of his style of play:

“It’s a game that can last a very long time. He’s not relying on above-the-rim play, or speed and quickness. He’ll outsmart you, he’ll get to his spot. His skill is through the roof. His willingness to get better and win a game is kind of what separates him,” DiVincenzo added.

Brunson has taken steps forward each year of his career

Brunson and DiVincenzo won two NCAA titles together at Villanova in 2016 and 2018. Brunson was awarded the collegiate Player of The Year Award in 2018 and has ascended as a player each year in the NBA.

When Brunson signed a four-year, $106 million deal with New York in 2022, many were quick to deem the contract an overpay. He quickly proved that wrong by immediately becoming an All-NBA level talent, making his first All-Star team and earning All-NBA second-team honors in just his second season with the team.

This season has been more of the same story, as he is averaging 26.3 points and 7.4 assists while being one of the most clutch players in the league. It is reasonable to believe that Brunson will continue to grow as a player and become a franchise legend, and could potentially bring home more hardware both for his individual achievements and one day his team accomplishments as well.