Former NBA champion gives harsh take on Knicks’ title odds

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Despite the New York Knicks’ abundance of talent on the roster, many do not believe they have what it takes to win an NBA championship. Rather, those around the league feel that the Knicks are not good enough to take down the likes of the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Udonis Haslem questions the Knicks’ ability to win a playoff series

Former NBA champion turned analyst Udonis Haslem joins that list of Knicks doubters. Speaking on ESPN’s NBA Today, Haslem went as far as expressing concern with taking down their potential first-round matchup, the Detroit Pistons.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“I’m looking at the matchup and (the Pistons) are sharpening their swords and they are ready for this matchup,” Haslem said. “Cade Cunningham, Malik Beasley, those guys are ready for this matchup. Jalen Brunson coming in or not, that ankle’s not going to be ready until the summertime. We all know that, so he is not going to be healthy. I’m looking at Detroit and saying this could be a first-round exit for New York.”

The Knicks have had their problems with the Pistons this season. They have dropped two of their three matchups and Detroit has quietly become a force to be reckoned with behind the rapid ascension of Cade Cunningham.

The Knicks have a more talented roster than the Pistons

Furthermore, the Pistons are a deep team with bench contributors who can get the job done such as Malik Beasley and Isaiah Stewart. However, New York simply has more star power than Detroit led by their two All-Stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and Brunson in particular elevates his game in the brightest moments.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Additionally, the Knicks have the capable wings to slow down Cunningham and their other role players. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby can be a defensive gauntlet for teams to navigate through and will be key in slowing down any opposing team’s best player in the postseason.

While the Pistons have been a strong group this season, the Knicks simply have the more talented and more experienced roster. That’s not to completely rule out a first-round upset, but it is certainly unlikely to occur unless injuries take over.