Former Knicks guard won’t rule out reunion with Villanova teammates

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Former New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo is not ruling out a reunion one day. Last season, he got to play with two of his former college teammates from Villanova in Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, and he would have also had the opportunity to play with Mikal Bridges as well before he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves just before the start of the season.

In an exclusive interview with Anthony Rivardo of Empire Sports Media, DiVincenzo said that he is still in touch with his former Villanova teammates and he reminisced on his time with the Knicks last season:

“We had an opportunity last year to play together and it was absolutely amazing. Mikal did not get to experience that, and now he is experiencing it. From that standpoint, it was a lot of fun. I miss those guys every day,” DiVincenzo said. “But I’m happy here in Minnesota, I love it here. I’m having a hell of a year, I’m feeling good, my family’s good, and I still talk to those dudes every single day.”

DiVincenzo is partnered with AT&T as part of their ongoing Guaranteed Madness campaign alongside his Villanova teammates Brunson, Bridges, and Hart. The former Villanova teammates reunited for the commercial to promote AT&T’s unique promise to fans: the AT&T Guarantee.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

DiVincenzo won two NCAA championships while with Villanova, including one of which with Brunson, Hart, and Bridges in 2016. The reunion with the Knicks was a huge storyline throughout the summer after they acquired Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in late June.

For months, it seemed as though they were going to accomplish something never before seen in the NBA: all four key pieces from the 2016 Villanova championship squad were about to all be on the same team in the pros. Unfortunately, that dream never became a reality as the team had a need at the center position, so they traded DiVincenzo to Minnesota along with Julius Randle for Karl-Anthony Towns.

An on-court reunion could be in order one day

DiVincenzo didn’t leave New York by choice, as he initially had signed a four-year, $46 million to be a part of the Knicks’ core. But the team’s needs had to be valued and the deal has worked out for both sides. The Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference with a 43-24 record, and the Timberwolves are 0.5 games behind the Warriors for the final playoff spot in a tightly packed Western Conference.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DiVincenzo was a key part of last season’s success for the Knicks and stepped up in an advanced role when the team suffered numerous injuries. Furthermore, he set the franchise record for most three-pointers made in a single season and was responsible for several iconic moments during last year’s run through the playoffs.

There is no guarantee that DiVincenzo will be able to reunite with his former Villanova teammates again, but considering that they still have a close bond, perhaps it is something that will come to fruition down the road.