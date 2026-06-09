Mike Brown did not need to scream to make the point land.

Knicks fans had already spent Game 3 yelling at their televisions, booing inside Madison Square Garden, and turning every Victor Wembanyama contest into a forensic review. After the loss, Brown gave them the quote they were begging for.

“I never thought I would be in the NBA Finals and see a team get 24 free throw attempts in the second half to another team’s eight,” Brown said after the Knicks’ 115-111 loss to San Antonio.

The numbers were ugly enough to fuel the rant

The Spurs had a 24-8 free-throw edge in the second half, and that is the kind of gap that makes a fan base feel like it is watching two different rulebooks. Brown did not pretend the Knicks were clean. He admitted San Antonio played well and that New York had its own issues.

Then he said the part everyone in blue and orange wanted said out loud: “Maybe we were fouling. But they fouled, too.”

Brown walked the line between accountability and frustration. It also sounded a lot like the Garden, where every drive, block, and loose-ball collision felt like it carried an argument behind it.

Brown cannot let the complaint become the excuse

The officiating anger is real. So is the basketball problem. Wembanyama was terrific, Stephon Castle gave San Antonio a huge lift, and De’Aaron Fox hit the kind of late shot that changes the series temperature.

The Knicks did not lose only because of the whistle. They lost because the Spurs were better late, because New York did not control enough possessions, and because Game 3 turned into the exact kind of messy homecoming that can punish a team expecting the crowd to carry it.

Still, Brown’s rant matters. It turns fan frustration into something the locker room can rally around, and it puts pressure on the whistle before Game 4 without fully letting the Knicks off the hook.