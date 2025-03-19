Knicks get critical update on All-Star point guard’s injury status

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are taking a gradual approach with All-Star Jalen Brunson as he recovers from his ankle injury.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson cleared for minimal activity

ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth reported during the Knicks’ game against the Miami Heat on Monday that Brunson has done light on-court activity following his injury on March 6 (h/t New York Knicks on SI’s Geoff Magliocchetti):

“I’m told he’s still in a boot and he’s done some very light shooting,” Hubbarth said. “But the Knicks are focused on keeping swelling down and then increasing mobility as his recovery continues. They know that they need him right for the playoffs, so that’s the priority at this point with under a month left in the regular season.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks need to avoid injury plague like last season

The Knicks have gone 3-2 without Brunson in the lineup. Nevertheless, his presence is paramount for their success. The Villanova product’s 26.3 points per game lead the Knicks while his 7.4 assists per contest give life to their offense. Brunson’s elite clutch play has also won New York several games this season.

It is encouraging that the New Jersey native is already back on the court in some capacity. Though, he’ll have to clear more hurdles, including 5-on-5’s in practice, to return by late March or early April.