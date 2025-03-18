Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson has most impactful game since returning from injury against Heat

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson had his best game of the season since coming back from ankle surgery earlier this month. The seven-footer contributed 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench along two steals and two blocks as the Knicks trounced the Heat 116-95 on Monday.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson was dominant in the win over the Heat

Robinson also played 24 minutes Monday, which is the most he has played in a game since returning. Robinson spoke to the media after the game about how he felt conditioning wise.

“I feel good. Finally getting a rhythm back a little bit,” Robinson said, via SNY.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Alas, Robinson looked good out there against Miami. He was making a tremendous impact both on the glass and defensively, deterring shots from the Heat and being an imposing presence underneath the rim.

Robinson was also a key force behind the Knicks’ third quarter in which they outscored the Heat 41-15 and pushed their lead to 27. In the second half, Robinson played 14 total minutes and recorded eight of his points, and was a +15 in the third quarter in which he scored four points and grabbed three rebounds.

Robinson will be a key piece for the Knicks going forward

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

The Knicks had been missing Robinson badly all season, as he missed the first 58 games while recovering from ankle surgery that he underwent in the offseason. He still needs more time before he is back in peak shape, but he looked as good as he could possibly look against Miami on Monday.

New York has their next game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. The Spurs will be without both De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, so Robinson has an opportunity to really find his groove as the regular season winds down.