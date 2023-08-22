Former Knicks employee sent Raptors ‘confidential files’

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In what appears to be a lull in free agency and trade activities, the New York Knicks have been anything but dormant. According to ESPN, the Knicks are pursuing legal action against both a former staff member and the Toronto Raptors for alleged theft of sensitive documents.

Accusations and Alleged Breach

Ikechukwu Azotam, who once served as the assistant video coordinator for the Knicks, is believed to have illicitly procured numerous player profiles and preparation manuals. This haul purportedly consisted of scouting profiles and in-depth rival research. In a breach of both his employment terms and a confidentiality agreement, Azotam is accused of handing over these confidential assets to the Raptors’ administration.

This move to take Azotam and the Raptors to court stems from both the contract violation and the potential upper hand the leaked data provided to the Canadian team. Notably, the Raptors clinched three victories out of the four face-offs with the Knicks in the last season. Insider knowledge might have tilted the scales, providing Toronto with an edge in strategizing against New York.

The Response from Toronto

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), in reaction to the allegations and ensuing legal claim from Madison Square Garden (MSG), has affirmed its intent to undertake a comprehensive internal probe.

In an official statement, the organization conveyed: “MLSE and the Toronto Raptors received a letter from [Madison Square Garden] on Thursday of last week bringing this complaint to our attention,” the statement reads. “MLSE responded promptly, making clear our intention to conduct an internal investigation and to fully cooperate. MLSE has not been advised that a lawsuit was being filed or has been filed following its correspondence with MSG. The company strongly denies any involvement in the matters alleged. MLSE and the Toronto Raptors will reserve further comment until this matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of both parties.”

Underlying Motives and Evidential Findings

Azotam’s alleged transgressions seem to be motivated by an ambition to secure a role within the Raptors’ framework, even if it meant sidestepping his contractual obligations with the Knicks.

Substantiating the claims, ESPN has unearthed that a staggering 3,358 video files were relayed by Azotam to the Raptors, a mere day post his affiliation with Toronto. As per records, these files were accessed in excess of 2,000 times by the Raptors’ personnel, suggesting a systematic utilization of this content for potential gains.