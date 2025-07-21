Do the Knicks have something special in developmental guard?

The New York Knicks didn’t turn many heads during this year’s Summer League, especially with Tyler Kolek failing to find a rhythm.

Kolek, a former second-round pick, struggled to control pace and couldn’t showcase the decision-making that made him draft-worthy.

While he wasn’t alone in underwhelming performances, his showing left more questions than answers about his NBA readiness.

Still, one player did manage to shift the conversation during the team’s final game — and his name wasn’t on many radars.

Dink Pate shines in Summer League finale

In the Knicks’ 94–85 loss to the Washington Wizards, 19-year-old Dink Pate delivered a performance that forced everyone to take notice.

Pate logged 26 minutes, shooting 7-for-12 from the field and 4-for-7 from three-point range in a well-rounded offensive showing.

He finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists — numbers that stood out on a night lacking much excitement.

Beyond the box score, he added two blocked shots and moved well defensively, showing active hands and strong closeout speed.

Pate looked comfortable with the ball in his hands, played with control, and made quick decisions when the game sped up.

From G League buzz to NBA long shot

Dink Pate entered the summer as a raw but athletic guard who flashed upside in the G League without overwhelming results.

But with the Knicks thin on developmental guards, his growth and physical tools make him a legitimate candidate for a two-way deal.

Pate brings positional size and bounce, traits that make scouts pay closer attention, even when the offensive skill set is still evolving.

He’ll need to tighten his handle and make better reads, but the shooting improvement he showed in the finale was eye-catching.

For a 19-year-old with limited expectations entering Summer League, he handled the moment with poise and aggression.

Balanced tools could earn him a longer look

What stood out most about Pate was how complete his performance felt — not just scoring, but rebounding, defending, and facilitating.

He wasn’t just a one-dimensional shooter or a highlight reel dunker; he played a mature, winning brand of basketball.

In a league where specialists often flame out, Pate’s balanced game gives him more paths to stick around and earn rotation minutes.

If the Knicks choose to give him a two-way contract, it would allow him to grow without the pressure of immediate performance.

There’s also a possibility he develops into a versatile backcourt option who can defend multiple positions and knock down shots.

Knicks might’ve stumbled into a valuable project

It’s too early to crown Dink Pate anything more than a promising flyer, but his upside is clearly worth investing in.

In a Summer League that didn’t feature many breakout Knicks, his final showing was like finding a twenty-dollar bill in your old jeans.

That spark, that moment of hope, is what Summer League is all about — glimpses of something that might just turn into real value.

The Knicks would be wise to keep Pate close and see where this momentum leads over the next few months.