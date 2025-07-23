Do the Knicks already have their backup point guard on the roster?

The New York Knicks have just one veteran minimum contract left to hand out and no rush to spend it prematurely.

They’re surveying the landscape carefully, waiting for the right player to hit the market or agree to a deal.

Landry Shamet remains a possible fallback, but there’s been quiet buzz around names like Malcolm Brogdon and Ben Simmons.

With Marcus Smart signing in Los Angeles and Chris Paul heading back to the Clippers, options are thinning fast.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Jordan Clarkson might already fill the role they need

But there’s a growing sense the Knicks may already have their backup point guard in newly signed veteran Jordan Clarkson.

While Clarkson has primarily operated as a scoring guard, his passing vision has improved considerably in recent seasons.

The 33-year-old averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season across only 26 minutes per contest.

That type of production, especially in a limited role, highlights the value Clarkson could bring to the Knicks’ second unit.

Clarkson’s playmaking unlocks lineup flexibility

Clarkson shot .408 from the field and .362 from beyond the arc, maintaining respectable efficiency despite being a high-volume scorer.

His ability to create his own shot while also setting up teammates gives the Knicks a reliable option behind Jalen Brunson.

In a way, Clarkson acts as the bridge between instant offense and controlled possessions, much like a sixth man on a title contender.

That comparison isn’t far-fetched — he won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award just a few seasons ago with the Jazz.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Knicks may not feel pressured to add another guard

Because of Clarkson’s versatility, the Knicks aren’t locked into pursuing another traditional backup point guard this offseason.

That opens the door for the front office to shift toward a “best player available” approach with their final roster spot.

They could use extra depth at wing, particularly with defensive-minded size, or even explore more interior help if the right name surfaces.

The luxury of Clarkson’s presence is that it gives New York breathing room to wait, instead of reacting to market pressure.

Time is on their side — for now

Training camp remains weeks away, and veterans still unsigned may be more willing to accept minimum deals as the market shrinks.

The Knicks know this, and holding that final spot gives them a quiet edge as others scramble to finalize rosters.

They’re not desperate — they’re strategic — and Clarkson’s arrival has only strengthened that position heading into August.

If a Brogdon or Simmons signs elsewhere, they won’t flinch. But if one shakes loose, they’re ready to pounce.

Clarkson gives Knicks control over their next move

With Clarkson commanding the second unit, the Knicks have optionality — something every contending team wants before the season begins.

They can wait for value or strike if the right fit presents itself, all without compromising roster balance or playmaking depth.

For now, the ball is in their court, and Clarkson might just be the steady hand guiding the next piece into place.