Did the Knicks find their missing piece to contend for a Championship?

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks made a tough decision, letting go of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for O.G. Anunoby.

In turn, they received a two-way piece that’s a quintessential building block for a team looking to contend for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Is he the one player that can help the Knicks get over the hump in the East and win a championship in 2024?

Knicks: Anunoby Did His Job in Debut Performance

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post characterized Anunoby as the perfect addition after a stellar debut from the reigning NBA steals leader, who helped the Knicks pick up a 112-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Anunoby looked like the player the Knicks invested in. He supplemented a big game from Julius Randle by contributing 17 points and six rebounds of his own.

The Knicks were not able to contain Wolves stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards on an individual basis, but they looked strong as a defensive unit for the first time in several games, with Anunoby starting at the three.

Holding the Timberwolves to 106 points is a testament to that. Minnesota has been one of the most dynamic offenses in the league this year, which speaks to their _ record as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Is Anunoby The Third Option That Will Make the Knicks Champions This Summer?

The Knicks need a tertiary option that is capable of delivering 20 points when needed and at an Uber-efficient clip from the field, three, and charity stripe. Anunoby has the makings to do just that.

Bondy also noted that the Knicks need and are still in pursuit of a superstar addition, which is what the fanbase craves and might be necessary to win it all. But at present, Anunoby is a perfect fit next to Randle and Jalen Brunson.