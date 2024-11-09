Could the Knicks enter sweepstakes for Bucks superstar after 30-point demolition?

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks dominated the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday as the 2021 NBA champions continue their free fall from once being atop the Eastern Conference. The Knicks’ win over the Bucks puts Milwaukee at a stunning 2-7 record to start the season, which has sparked discussions over whether or not that team should start to trade away some of their main pieces.

Could Giannis Antetokounmpo be on his way out of Milwaukee?

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been at the forefront of those trade rumors. He expressed some true frustration with the team’s recent play after their 116-94 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

“Did we compete today? No. … If you don’t compete your ass off, you’re not going to win the game,” Antetokounmpo said (h/t ESPN’s Chris Herring). “[You have to] at least give yourself a chance.

“We came to New York after playing great last night. Then we come here and lose by 30. Are you OK with not competing? I’m not OK with that s—.”

Antetokounmpo was also seen speaking in the direction of potentially another Bucks teammate and stunningly said “If you don’t want to be here you can leave.” It is unclear who it was that the forward was talking to, but it is clear that tensions are at an all-time high in the Bucks’ locker room, which could be the beginning of the end for the dominant franchise.

The Knicks could be heavily in the mix if Antetokounmpo becomes available

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks have been one of the teams that is heavily rumored to be a candidate to land Antetokounmpo should he be traded out of Milwaukee. New York made sweeping changes to their roster this summer by making two blockbuster trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Those changes have vaulted the Knicks into true title contenders, but it has also made them a very expensive team. Antetokounmpo is playing under a five-year, $228 million contract with a three-year, $175 million extension that kicks in after this season. His estimated cap hit for the 2025-26 season is over $54 million, per Spotrac.

Therefore, if the Knicks wanted to trade for the superstar forward, they would have to move on from several key assets to make the money match. That could include moving OG Anunoby, who signed a five-year, $212 million contract with New York this offseason, or Bridges before he is due for an extension of his own.

The deals to acquire Bridges and Towns depleted a lot of the Knicks’ depth. Injuries have played a part in that as well, but it is clear that the bench is a major weakness for them while the starting five is their strength. Furthermore, it may not be necessary for the Knicks to go all-in to acquire the Bucks’ superstar.

The Knicks do not need to go all-in for Antetokounmpo

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks have the star talent to win a championship right now. They have shown the ability to dominate teams when all of their pieces are clicking. All five starters have scored in double figures in a franchise-record seven straight games, and their average margin of victory is 21.4 points so far this season.

Of course, bringing in Antetokounmpo would give the Knicks arguably the most imposing Big 3 in the NBA, a trio that can easily lead to more championships. However, it is a very risky move given recent circumstances. The Bucks have continuously called short in the playoffs since their 2021 championship, and Antetokounmpo missed last year’s playoffs with an injury, a large part of why they were defeated in the first round last year.

There isn’t any indication that the Knicks are actively discussing Antetokounmpo’s availability on the trade market. New York will almost certainly weigh in on what they would have to trade away to acquire him, but it is a move that is not necessary given the status of their team already.