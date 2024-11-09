Knicks’ star big man is putting up ridiculous numbers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When the Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, they aimed to bolster their center position with elite rebounding and top-tier scoring. The idea was to transform the role into a blend of traditional rebounding prowess and modern offensive versatility.

Towns has delivered on this promise early in the season, showcasing both his scoring touch and dominance on the boards.

Across the first eight games, he has averaged 32.1 minutes per contest while shooting an impressive .527 from the field and an even more remarkable .556 from three-point range on 4.5 attempts per game. Although his current shooting percentage from beyond the arc may regress toward his career average of 40%, it remains an elite mark. Towns is averaging 24.3 points per game, complemented by a career-high 12.8 rebounds. Additionally, he’s contributing 2.6 assists and nearly one block per game.

Offensive Excellence, Defensive Questions

While Towns wasn’t acquired primarily for his defensive skills, his struggles as a rim protector have been evident this season. However, his offensive efficiency more than compensates for his defensive limitations. His rebounding presence has been vital, with a notable average of 3.5 offensive rebounds per game, his highest since 2016. At 29 years old, Towns appears to be on track for one of the best seasons of his career.

Navigating the Risk of a Major Contract

The Knicks took a significant gamble by absorbing Towns’ four-year, $220.4 million designated veteran extension. This move was made with the understanding that Julius Randle is likely to opt out of the final year of his contract and leave in free agency next year. By making this proactive move, the Knicks sought to reconfigure their starting lineup ahead of the regular season.

Chemistry Concerns and Early Signs of Progress

There have been concerns about the Knicks’ team chemistry following the addition of Towns, but the season is still young. As the team continues to gel, they are beginning to demonstrate their potential. This is happening even as they await the return of key rotation pieces like Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson.

In the meantime, the starting five are developing strong on-court chemistry. Their recent 116–94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks serves as a testament to their growing cohesion and ability to dominate weaker opponents. If this trend continues, the Knicks’ bet on Towns could yield substantial rewards both this season and beyond.