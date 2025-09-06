Could Knicks star forward make his first All-Star team in 2026?

New York Knicks shooting guard Mikal Bridges could increase his profile next season with a potential trip to the 2026 All-Star game.

Knicks: Mikal Bridges could make All-Star team

Bridges did not look like the player who scored 21.2 points per game across two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets prior to arriving in New York. The Villanova product averaged 17.6 points per game, though it was on an efficient 50 percent shooting from the field.

No matter, Bridges finished No. 11 in the fan vote last year. The same was true for the players’ vote.

Next season, an offensive uptick would likely lead to him gaining more favor with voters. Moreso, Bridges could make another case for Defensive Player of the Year — an award he nearly won when he finished No. 2 in voting in 2022.

Bridges may find his groove in 2025-26 in New York

The upcoming campaign could be ideal for Bridges for several reasons. The Pennsylvania native will have one year under his belt competing with his teammates, having also adjusted to a tertiary role alongside Karl-Anthony Towns as well as Jalen Brunson.

Further, Knicks head coach Mike Brown may open up the offense more for Bridges to get better looks, coupled with potentially coordinating his minutes more with the second unit.

Thus, an All-Defensive-caliber season with a fringe 20 PPG stat line could lead to him being named an East All-Star next winter. Such an accomplishment would be the first of Bridges’ career.