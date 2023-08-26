Could Knicks’ free agent sharp-shooter be their postseason catalyst?

May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) shoots the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have not made a splash move this offseason, but the signing of backup guard Donte DiVincenzo is still a big improvement. With DiVincenzo in the fold, the team could have themselves another key playoff catalyst in the sharp-shooter.

Donte DiVincenzo: A Career Winner

DiVincenzo has experienced the highest of the highs in the basketball realm, winning two NCAA championships with Villanova in 2016 and 2018 before winning an NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. In 2018, he was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player, demonstrating his ability to play at a high level in the game’s biggest stages.

Preparing for a deep playoff run

After the Knicks’ early playoff exit in 2021, it was clear that they needed to add players to expand their game in the playoffs, and they accomplished this by signing Jalen Brunson in 2022. Adding DiVincenzo to the mix brings a whole new dynamic to a team that is primed for future success, as the team is arguably the deepest it has ever been.

While DiVincenzo’s overall stats have dipped in the postseason, his undeniable talent as an elite three-and-D guard would play very well in a playoff setting when given the proper role to maximize his skillset.

Improving the Knicks’ three-point scoring

The Knicks lacked efficient shooting during last year’s playoffs. DiVincenzo is a career 36.2% shooter from outside the arc, so they added a very reliable shooter to drastically improve their court spacing.

Donte DiVincenzo drains the 3-ball on the wing ?pic.twitter.com/Dr1nyEKHTw — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) April 8, 2023

Chemistry-wise, this is arguably the best situation for DiVincenzo to be in. He played plenty of college games with Brunson and Josh Hart, so the chemistry between the trio has already been built within.

Having strong chemistry with the team’s most impactful players is always a positive. That chemistry is likely to have an even larger impact in the playoffs, which could see the franchise reach heights they have not seen since the start of the 21st century.

The Knicks have put themselves in the best position to win a championship in decades by adding impactful players to their roster. It will be interesting to see how DiVincenzo meshes with the rest of this Knicks team for the next several seasons, but his presence should only help the team improve off of what was a successful run to the playoffs last year.

