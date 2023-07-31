Can Knicks’ Jalen Brunson have an even better 2023-24 season?

Mar 31, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

When the New York Knicks penned guard Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract last year, few could have foreseen the swift rise to stardom that awaited.

A Stellar First Season

In his inaugural full season with the Knicks, Brunson shattered career records in points (24), assists (6.2), and three-point percentage (41.6%), rapidly establishing himself as one of the league’s preeminent primary scorers in his position.

A Promising Outlook for the 2023-24 Season

As we cast our eyes toward the future, there’s only room for optimism about Brunson’s potential in the 2023-24 season.

A Career on the Rise

Before his tenure with the Knicks, Brunson’s career trajectory was already in ascent. He crossed the double-digit points per game threshold for the first time in the 2020-21 season with 12.6, which was then followed by 16.3 in 2021-22.

His assists per game average has witnessed steady growth with each season of his burgeoning career. With his strong chemistry with New York now firmly in place, we can reasonably anticipate this number to continue its upward trend.

A More Significant Role in Knicks

Joining the Knicks invariably implied an expanded role for Brunson, who had experience both in the starting lineup and off the bench with the Dallas Mavericks. As a result, his shot volume experienced a surge. In the 2022-23 season with the Knicks, Brunson averaged 17.6 shot attempts per game, 4.7 threes, and 5.8 free throws, all of which represent career records.

Remarkably, with this increased volume, Brunson maintained excellent efficiency, as he registered the second-highest true shooting percentage of his career this past season at 59.7%. As the Knicks are likely to lean on Brunson more in the crucial stages of games, his shot volume will rise, potentially leading to impressive and efficient scoring from all three levels of the court.

A Breakout Postseason Performance

Brunson’s performance in the past postseason further solidified his position on the map, averaging 27.8 points as the Knicks advanced to the second round. His initial major playoff breakout took place in the 2021-22 season with the Mavericks, where he averaged 21.6 points. This notable leap in just one season provides encouraging evidence that Brunson will only enhance his playoff performance.

A New Cornerstone for the Knicks

In merely one season, Brunson not only evolved into a star-level player but also ascended to become the Knicks’ No. 1 option and the cornerstone for future development. With another three years left on his contract, it promises to be exciting to watch him continue to mature as a player while reshaping the culture of the franchise.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_