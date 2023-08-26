Can Knicks’ Evan Fournier boost trade value with FIBA performance?

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks Guard/Forward Evan Fournier has experienced a turbulent stint with the team. Following an impressive 2021-22 NBA season—during which Fournier shattered the Knicks’ franchise record for most 3-pointers made in a season—his 2022-23 campaign has been far less rewarding.

The Knicks need Fournier to boost his value:

A woeful start to the season led to Fournier’s removal from the regular rotation, relegating him to making only occasional appearances throughout the rest of the year. As the Knicks and Fournier explore options for his departure, he has turned his focus towards international play, donning the jersey for Team France in the FIBA World Cup.

Fournier’s FIBA Performance: A Silver Lining Amid Team Canada’s Rout

Team France suffered a lopsided 95-65 loss to Team Canada this past Friday, but Fournier emerged as a beacon of hope. The seasoned pro put up an impressive 21 points during his 33 minutes on the floor, with a staggering 19 of those points coming in the first half. Despite the team’s defeat, Fournier’s performance attested to his scoring ability and readiness to contribute to another NBA roster.

Upcoming Game and Its Implications: Team France vs Team Latvia

Fournier aims to maintain this upward momentum as Team France gears up to face Team Latvia this Sunday. While some might argue the stakes are lower in these international matchups, players like Fournier view them as opportunities to validate their skill sets.

As trade talks continue between Fournier and the Knicks, his strong showing in the FIBA World Cup could serve as a catalyst for increasing his trade value. This, in turn, would elevate the return the Knicks can expect in any potential deal for the guard-forward. Fans and trade analysts will be glued to the screen when Team France and Team Latvia tip-off, scheduled for 9:30 am EST this Sunday.