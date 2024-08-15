Biggest areas of improvement for five Knicks ahead of next season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The way the 2024-25 NBA season goes for the New York Knicks will mainly be up to them. Regarding what they can control, every player on the roster can put their best foot forward to forge continuity on the team on both ends of the floor. However, each player also has room to grow from an individual standpoint, and five Knicks players in particular can help the team reach new heights by refining certain weak spots in their games.

OG Anunoby, Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, Julius Randle, and Josh Hart all have noticeable holes in their repertoires that could use attention this summer. SNY’s David Vertsberger highlighted ways each of the aforementioned Knicks can polish their weak points to further the team’s championship pursuit next season.

Who will stand up next as a tertiary playmaker on the Knicks?

Bridges and McBride are two players who bring what’s needed most to the potluck — the meat and potatoes. Both players can shoot lights out from three-point range and defend on the perimeter as well as any player at their respective position and role in the league. However, the Knicks need another playmaker who can handle the ball outside of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

McBride would benefit most from adding that layer to his game. Not only would he be able to fend off Cam Payne for the backup point guard spot, he would also enable himself to take the next step in his career. His 41 percent three-point clip in 2023-24 impressed, but with a newfound ability to weave through set defenses in the half-court and get to his spots inside the arc, the Ohio native could become one of the most impactful backup guards in the Association on both ends of the floor and help the Knicks offense keep up their pace when the starters rest.

As for Bridges, he’s shown flashes of All-Star potential in the last couple of years, but being able to get others involved by executing plays ran for him would also benefit him and the Knicks greatly. The former Defensive Player of the Year runner-up is excellent at catching-and-shooting from outside and quickly getting his shot off in a variety of situations. As Vertsberger noted, adding finesse in pick-and-roll situations to his game will allow Brunson to play off the ball on occasion and give defenses another look.

OG Anunoby’s aggression could determine if he reaches projected All-Star ceiling or not

Anunoby has the makings to be an All-Star in the league. His historic plus/minus upon joining the Knicks midway through last season exemplified the profound impact he has on the game on both ends. But, the British star only took 11.1 shots per night in 23 games for the Knicks in the previous campaign and has yet to average more than 14.5 field goal attempts in a season in his seven-year career.

His selflessness comes as a double-edged sword. On the one side, Anunoby’s willingness to play off of his teammates will allow the Knicks’ other three potent scorers in Brunson, Randle, and Bridges to get theirs without having to sacrifice more than their usage rates would necessitate.

The other side of the blade is serrated for the former 2019 NBA champion. The third role in New York could be up for the taking between him and Bridges if Anunoby wants to take it by the reigns. He can translate his stellar efficiency — 48.8 FG pct. and 39.4 3PT pct. — into fringe 20 PPG output. Even if he doesn’t gun for a high-scoring average next season, his assertiveness on offense will go a long way for the Knicks, especially if the injury bug returns and he is called upon to shoulder the offensive burden in stretches.

Knicks: Randle and Hart could evolve by embracing proven offensive approaches

As for Randle, the reigning NBA All-Star could see a metamorphosis as a marquee player by finding easier ways to get buckets. The Kentucky product made a concerted effort to kick the ball out with more verve when gaining a head of steam driving downhill, but that same approach in other situations would work to his benefit.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn’t run sets akin to those of Steve Kerr’s Golden State Warriors such as backdoor cuts, and an abundance of dribble handoffs inside the arc and at the elbows. No matter, Randle’s size, aggressiveness, and mobility at the four could position him to get high-percentage shots up earlier in the shot clock. This would help him cut down on rushed shots, especially when the game slows down and defenses key on him in the playoffs.

Then there’s Hart. The Villanova product has been working with his shooting coach Mark Ramljak to refine his jump shot since Aug. 5. Hart experiencing a sharp turnaround in his efficiency from deep is not out of the realm of possibility, and becoming more consistent with his three will aid him when he pushes the ball on the break.

This will be a crucial offseason for the Knicks. If they see even half of these improvements come to fruition, they’ll be in good standing to capture a title in 2024-25.