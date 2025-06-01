Will the Jets’ shift to build around youth pay off with a playoff run?

This offseason, it was evident that the Jets’ new front office was ready to move on from the roster’s older players. They turned the team over, flipping it around to crafter a youthful roster.

From quarterback to the offensive and defensive line, this team is full of young players looking to make big impacts. But will the Jets’ youth movement pay off?

Notable changes that indicate the Jets’ shift toward the youth

The team shifting from Aaron Rodgers to Justin Fields was a big sign of the moves to come next for New York. Getting rid of Rodgers pretty much guaranteed the shifting away from wide receiver Davante Adams as well.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Letting Tyron Smith walk was very smart for the team, and it ended up paying out for them, allowing them to select OT Armand Membou in the draft. Tyler Conklin leaving in free agency meant that there needed to be a new tight end, so drafting Mason Taylor also made sense.

On the defensive side of the ball, the most obvious player leaving the team is former captain C.J. Mosley. They already have replacements on the roster, being Quincy Williams and Jermaine Sherwood.

Picking up safety Andre Cisco and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi are big acquisitions, as they fit the age profile and are talented players.

The Jets made it clear to everyone what direction the team is moving, and now it is up to the coaching staff to get it done.

Is building through the youth the smart approach?

I really like the thought process behind this move. Shifting away from aging veterans, players looking to ring chase, and moving on to hungry players striving to be their best is important.

The younger players that the Jets have acquired haven’t hit their stride yet, at least most of them, so a change of scenery could be big.

Taking a look at players like Fields and Cisco, for example. Fields played a lot in Chicago, but that never panned out. He then moved to Pittsburgh, started, and had a good record, but was ultimately benched for Russell Wilson.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The same can be said for Cisco, who was a productive player in Jacksonville but seemed not to hit his full potential while playing.

A lot of the rookies they drafted are going to have an immediate impact, so throwing them into the game can help further their skills for further down the future.

The Jets likely won’t make a deep run this season, but making the playoffs would be a big step forward for this team. It would give them confidence and might attract players heading into the 2026 free agency.

The Jets needed to make wholesale changes — and they did

Change was needed for the Jets this offseason, as seen by the moves they made. A lot of their moves do make sense, and I think that this change was perfect for the team.

They have had similar rosters for a few seasons now, so making moves to switch it up is important. Big questions still remain, however, regarding their decision to go forward with this roster, and if they truly believe Fields is their quarterback.