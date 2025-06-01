Jets rookie Malachi Moore could be a hidden gem in the secondary

Upgrading at safety was a top priority for the New York Jets this offseason, as they picked up Andre Cisco from Jacksonville in free agency.

They then made another acquisition through the draft, adding depth with a seventh-round pick who could play a big role this season. Former Alabama S Malachi Moore could be the hidden gem in the Jets’ secondary this season.

Jets might have found a gem with Malachi Moore in Round 7

Moore was a talented player in college, as he started from the get-go. In 2020, his first season in college, he earned All-SEC Freshman Honors, helping lead Alabama to a National Championship.

Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images

The following season, he kept up his quality play, but in 2022, his role diminished. He started only one game, having his worst statistical season in college thus far.

In 2023 and 2024, he returned to the starting lineup and started to show his quality play. In the latter, Moore finished as a member of the All-SEC Team. He was also a two-time captain for Alabama, showing his leadership qualities.

Throughout his collegiate career, Moore amassed 214 tackles, seven interceptions, and 25 passes defended. Moore is a quality player who has undeniable experience.

Moore has great potential to develop into a starter

While he has the numbers to back him up, the traits he has are slept upon.

Physically, he is a bit undersized, but his speed makes up for it. He knows how to use his speed to make up for anything else that’s lacking in his skill set.

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Moore has a great mentality. He is very instinctual, which is crucial for a safety. He knows how to deceive the quarterback using his eyes and make them throw into tight windows he can break on.

Moore is also an enforcer, and even at a small size, can lay heavy hits. This is big, as he can force some fumbles on backs and receivers crossing the middle.

The safety out of Alabama has real potential to be a quality starter for the Jets. He brings a tenacious attitude and quality play with him to the Big Apple, where he can thrive as a starting safety.