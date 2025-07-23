Will the Jets’ offense hold the team back?

The Jets’ defense has been their breadwinner over the past couple of seasons. In 2025, they added pieces to their offense in an effort to improve the unit. But will it be enough to help the team succeed, or will they be let down again?

The offensive coordinator plays a major role in 2025

Last season was the Aaron Rodgers Show, as he took over the offense and was allowed to run it the way that he wanted. But without him on the team, and with a new regime in office, that won’t be happening in 2025.

Offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is now the guy for this offense, as he is leading this team in a direction that he hopes is similar to his former team, the Detroit Lions.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

And at the quarterback position is Justin Fields. Throughout his young career thus far, Fields has 7,780 yards and 45 touchdowns through the air, along with 2,509 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

As the Lions’ passing game coordinator, Engstrand helped unlock Jared Goff last season, along with the Lions’ then-offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Now he looks to do the same with Fields, who needs to have a big season for the Jets.

The Jets’ line is vastly improved

Along with getting a new offensive coordinator, the Jets vastly improved their offensive line.

This offseason, the Jets added Armand Membou out of Missouri to be their right tackle of the future with their seventh overall pick in the draft.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Along with adding Membou, the opposite tackle Olu Fashanu has another year under his belt. In 2024, he did face some struggles, but was seen as a more raw prospect.

Now the Jets have these two young, talented tackles to go along with an interior line that has proven to be very good when healthy. This Jets offensive line is good and confident.

The Jets need their offense to click this season. Their defense is going to return to form a be a top 10 unit, but it will all come down to how good their offense is.