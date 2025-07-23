Jets’ Ohio State QB-WR connection is already popping at training camp

The Jets have a new dynamic duo that has familiarity with one another, in QB Justin Fields and WR Garrett Wilson. And after the first day of training camp, that duo is already making things happen.

Fields finds the long ball to Wilson

On the first day of training camp, Fields hit Wilson on a perfect deep ball that would have been a big pickup for the Jets in a real game.

would you believe us if we told you this was the first play of 7-on-7? pic.twitter.com/I4Ax2NJQUt — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 23, 2025

This connection getting going early is huge for the Jets, as these two are the leaders of what is to come on the offensive side of the ball. Both of these players need to get going early and maintain that throughout the season if they want to reach their goals.

Jets’ QB was a mixed bag in training camp debut

While Fields did have a big play to Wilson, he wasn’t perfect in his first practice with Gang Green. He took a lot of sacks and seemed to hold on to the ball longer than he should.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

An up-and-down day isn’t the worst for Fields, especially on the first day of training camp. He now has the ability to build on the good and try to work away from the bad throughout camp.

Holding onto the ball is a problem and has been one of Fields’ issues throughout his career. Lucky for him, he has the legs that can evade the sacks, but if he were to fix this, he could really succeed.

One day of training camp does not deserve an overreaction by any means, as he has a lot of time to improve.