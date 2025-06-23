Why this Jets star will take a big leap this season

Garrett Wilson has been a staple of the New York Jets’ offense for a couple of seasons now, but could 2025 be even bigger for him? With a new quarterback under center, the star receiver could improve his game and his numbers in this upcoming season.

Garrett Wilson has familiarity with his new quarterback

The Jets haven’t helped out their star receiver through his first three seasons in the NFL. In his first two seasons, poor quarterback play sank the team, but Wilson still found a way to put up solid numbers.

Last season, the Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers duo took over the show, leading to fans having to plead with the Jets to get Wilson the ball.

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now with Adams and Rodgers gone, and a seemingly steady quarterback situation with Justin Fields taking over, the Jets could see the best season out of their receiver.

Fields and Wilson have familiarity with one another from when they played together at Ohio State. This is a great thing, as they both now have a comfort level with each other and have chemistry.

Jets are running a friendlier system

The quarterback situation isn’t even the most exciting factor that could lead to Wilson’s increased production this season. New offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is implementing a new, creative offense.

I am a big fan of the style of offense the Lions ran last season, as a lot of it takes the responsibility away from the quarterback. It uses the skill position players’ strong points and schemes them open.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

This season, defenses will have to worry about something that they didn’t have to last year with both the Jets and Lions. Fields is a quarterback who loves to run, as he uses his legs quite a bit. Last season, he rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns, and he only started six games.

Engstrand is going to love his new quarterback. If he can just control the passing game, everything else will come easily.

That is where Wilson will step up big time. He will be used in many different ways, such as the screen game, deep shots, and passing concepts to target him over the middle.

He is above and beyond the best receiver on this roster, and his familiarity with Fields, added with a new offensive style, should result in a great season for the talented receiver.