The Jets might’ve found a hidden gem in UDFA nickel corner

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have added a few undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL draft on Saturday, and one of the more intriguing names is nickel cornerback Jordan Clark from Notre Dame.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound corner played 651 snaps this past season in the slot, showcasing good coverage skills against some of the best competition in college football.

Clark allowed just 308 yards with one touchdown, picking off one pass and recording six pass breakups along the way.

He also racked up 34 tackles but did post a 16.3% missed tackle rate, an area he’ll need to clean up if he wants to stick around at the next level.

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Jordan Clark Brings to the Jets’ Defense

Clark is competitive, extremely quick, and has a strong football IQ that allows him to react well in tight spaces.

He’s the kind of player who can read a quarterback’s eyes like a seasoned chess master reading his opponent’s next three moves.

His instincts are clearly above average, and he’s tough against the run despite a lack of ideal size.

That size, of course, is the major drawback. At 5-foot-10 and 181 pounds, he’ll strictly profile as a nickel corner in the NFL.

Without elite deep speed, he can struggle if forced to turn and chase on vertical routes, and he sometimes has trouble shedding blocks when bigger receivers latch onto him.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A Special Teams Asset and Developmental Prospect

If Clark can add a bit more muscle to his frame and bring a little more tenacity at the point of attack, he has a real shot to carve out a role.

Even if he doesn’t crack the starting defense immediately, he has the tools to be a strong special teams contributor, giving the Jets value while he develops.

The best-case scenario is that Clark becomes one of those classic “glue guys” — someone who can plug into different packages and hold his own against tricky slot receivers.

And for an undrafted free agent, that’s exactly the kind of upside worth betting on.

Popular Reading: