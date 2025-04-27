Jets add under-the-radar quarterback as UDFA to bolster depth

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The New York Jets didn’t find a quarterback during the 2025 NFL Draft, but they wasted no time afterward.

Once the dust settled, the Jets moved quickly to sign Missouri quarterback Brady Cook as an undrafted free agent.

While they didn’t invest draft capital, Cook brings enough intriguing traits to make this a fascinating developmental move.

What Brady Cook Brings to the Jets

Cook made some noise at the NFL Combine, recording the second-highest athleticism score among quarterbacks.

He clocked a 4.59-second 40-yard dash with a 1.53-second 10-yard split — impressive numbers that highlight his burst and mobility.

Standing at 6’2″ and 214 pounds, Cook combines solid size with genuine speed, a combo that could eventually be dangerous if molded properly.

Breaking Down His College Production

During his final season with Missouri, Cook completed 62.4% of his passes for 2,535 yards, 11 touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

He also chipped in on the ground, running for 375 yards and five touchdowns at a clip of 5.1 yards per attempt.

Statistically, it’s clear he limited mistakes and added value as a dual-threat quarterback.

However, numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Cook’s mechanics and decision-making need serious refinement.

He struggles with locking onto targets, often failing to manipulate defensive backs with his eyes, a key skill for NFL quarterbacks.

Think of it like a chess match where he sees only half the board — the physical tools are there, but he needs to start anticipating a few moves ahead.

Can the Jets Develop Cook Into a Reliable Backup?

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that Cook won’t be rushed.

He’ll have time to sit behind veteran quarterbacks, learn the system, and work on reading complex defenses.

The athletic foundation is undeniable, but it’s the mental side that will determine whether he sticks.

If the Jets’ coaching staff can develop his processing and decision-making, Cook could carve out a role as a dynamic backup option.

At worst, they spent almost nothing to take a swing on an athletic, high-upside player.

