The Jets were just blessed with an incredibly high-upside cornerback in the 3rd round

The New York Jets had a quiet but calculated approach heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

After losing veteran cornerback DJ Reed in free agency, there was a real concern about depth behind superstar Sauce Gardner.

Signing Brandon Stephens helped plug a hole, but new general manager Darren Mougey clearly wasn’t done patching up the secondary.

A surprise gem falls into the Jets’ lap

When the third round arrived, the Jets found themselves staring at a gift.

Florida State cornerback Azareye’h Thomas, a player with a second-round grade on some boards, was still available at 73rd overall.

They didn’t overthink it — they sprinted to the podium.

Thomas is exactly the kind of player that can thrive in head coach Aaron Glenn’s defensive system.

Standing at 6’2” and 197 pounds, he’s got the frame and length to live on the outside against bigger NFL receivers.

Last season at Florida State, Thomas allowed just 141 yards in coverage, pulling down one interception and five pass breakups.

He also tallied 42 tackles, although his 13.8% missed tackle rate suggests he’ll need to clean things up in run support at the next level.

What makes Azareye’h Thomas a perfect fit for the Jets?

Thomas is built for press coverage — sticky at the line of scrimmage with solid hand technique and fluid hips.

While he doesn’t have elite top-end speed, his footwork and discipline in coverage more than make up for it.

In many ways, Thomas is like a craftsman using a chisel instead of a hammer — he wins with precision rather than brute strength.

Those tools give him a legitimate chance to start early in his career if he continues to develop properly.

The Jets’ secondary is in a bit of a rebuild mode with some upside, and Thomas can slot right in.

Adding Thomas into the mix gives Glenn even more flexibility to get creative with his coverages and matchups.

Why this pick could pay off big-time

In a pass-happy AFC loaded with great quarterbacks, you can never have enough quality cornerbacks.

Thomas isn’t just a depth addition — he could grow into a long-term starter if he continues refining his game.

The Jets quietly walked away from the third round with one of the most intriguing defensive backs in the entire draft class.

Sometimes fortune favors the bold, and in this case, patience turned into pure gold.

